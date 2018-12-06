GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Guilford County graduate is heading off to college this fall, but get this; the Page High School senior can't even drive yet.

Ishmale Powell is 15-years-old. He graduates from Page in Greensboro with a 4.5 GPA on Thursday, June 14.

He's the youngest in the Guilford County Schools class of 2018.

RELATED | Greensboro Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges, Awarded $4.5M In Scholarships

He talked about his accomplishments with WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain Tuesday on the Good Morning Show.

"I'm excited! I can't wait to get started. I'm excited for the experience," said Powell.

Powell will attend UNC-Charlotte in the fall. He is planning to live off campus with his father while he studies to earn his degree in engineering.

"I'm a little nervous about the social aspect," admitted Powell. "I had to give that up in high school. I've always been the youngest in my class."

Powell skipped two grades and took high school classes in middle school which catapulted him into his senior year two years early.

"It was hard work. But this is the first step for the rest of my life."

Powell wants to be an astrophysicist when he finishes college. Make us proud, Ishmale! Good luck!

