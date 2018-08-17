Wondering what to do in Charlotte this weekend? From a Panthers spirit contest to a tequila tasting, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.

Panther Pride: Home Opener Spirit Contest at The Cotton Room

It's Panthers season, which means it's time for the first pre-season home game. To celebrate the Panthers vs. Dolphins face-off, The Cotton Room at Belfast Mill is hosting a Panthers-pride face and body painting contest. Winners will receive a prize basket full of goodies and gift-cards.

The game will be projected on the big screen with full sound, and the bar will sling an array of drinks specials, including $3 Bud Light Drafts, $4 Panther shots and for $5 Deep Eddys Vodka flavors.

When: Friday, August 17, 5-11 p.m.

Where: The Cotton Room at Belfast Mill, 144 Brevard Court, Suite B

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saturdaze Brunch Experience at Loft & Cellar

Take brunch to new heights at Loft & Cellar this Saturday afternoon. The brunch party will feature a buffet meal, with vegan options, a pop-up fair featuring black-owned businesses, life-size games for adults — including Jenga and Connect Four. Entry is free, and for $25 guests can also take part in the additional paint-and-sip experience.

When: Saturday, August 18, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Loft & Cellar, 305 W. Fourth St.

Admission: Free with RSVP; $25 paint and sip

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Afternoon with Casamigos Tequila

Spend Saturday afternoon with Casamigos Tequila. Guests will be greeted with Welcome Punch then enjoy tastes of Casamigos Silver Tequila, reposado, anejo and mezcal — all paired with Mexican street food by executive chef David Quintana.

When: Saturday, August 18, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Dot Dot Dot, 4237 Park Road, #B

Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


