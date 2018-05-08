MONROE, N.C. — Union County Deputies are investigating after they say a teen robbed a 9-year-old boy selling lemonade around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The teen, who is described as a black male wearing a camouflage hat and black shirt allegedly approached the boy and stuck a black handgun in the boy's stomach demanding money. The teen then fled on foot.

Deputies located a trail in the woods where a camouflage hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered.

Authorities believe the teen left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

