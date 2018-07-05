CRAMERTON, N.C. -- Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans raised another Confederate flag along a major roadway; this time along U.S. 74 near Belmont's downtown.

It's the latest location with a Confederate flag after others were raised in more rural parts of Lincoln, Catawba and Burke counties.

It's not the first time a flag has flown in this exact spot along U.S. 74.

Last summer, the property's landlord raised a Confederate flag but later lowered it after a mother renting from him said it drew too much negative attention.

Local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp commander Bill Starnes said they're flying it once again after a new, supportive tenant moved into the property.

"We don't want to put one up out in the woods somewhere where nobody will ever see it," Starnes said. "We do like to have them in locations where they'll be seen, and I welcome people to call and ask questions about it."

Many of the flags are starting to pop up partly in response to the nationwide effort to take down Confederate monuments.

Catawba County NAACP's President Jerry McCombs says there is no question the flags represent racism.

"I hope they will enjoy putting them up because we're enjoying taking those monuments down," McCombs said.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the president of Gaston County's NAACP for comment on Monday, but he was unavailable to talk on-camera.

© 2018 WCNC