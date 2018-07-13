BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — A Bessemer City restaurant reopened the dining room where a prominent businessman was accused of driving his SUV through the wall, killing two of his family members.

Police arrested Roger Self back in May for the murders of his daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, as they were eating in the Surf & Turf Lodge.

The restaurant’s owner, Melissa, who asked her last name not be published, reopened the main dining room, which wasn’t damaged, a few days after the incident. Two months later, Melissa reopened the dining room where it all happened.

“The hardest part is accepting that the old normal is gone and having an acceptance to what new normal is,” she said.

The hole where the SUV crashed now has a large window with a hand-painted tree with two doves, and two exterior lanterns on both sides of the glass, representing Katelyn Self and Amanda Self.

