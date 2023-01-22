Blumenthal looking to build a large new space for immersive art and entertainment in Charlotte

Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said he believes this is something the Queen City is ready for.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you liked the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in 2021, then you'll love what Blumenthal Performing Arts has in store.

The organization is planning to build a large immersive art center that would serve as a space for shows similar to Immersive Van Gogh, as well as public events and arts education experiences.

"We're looking to create a place that can give us an opportunity to explore this exploding world of immersive people got a taste of it with immersive Van Gogh," said Blumenthal CEO, Tom Gabbard.

According to Blumenthal Performing Arts, more than 300,000 tickets were sold for Immersive Van Gogh in Charlotte, with about 46% of ticket buyers coming from outside the Charlotte metropolitan area and 78% of tickets purchased by new customers who have never attended an event at Blumenthal Performing Arts previously.

The organization hopes to bring a similar experience with this new facility allowing for immersive public events, live performances and arts education.

"When you say immersive, it covers a whole bunch of things," Gabbard said. "We're eager to explore how we meld together performances and create an entirely different experience."

They say they're optimistic this will be a great opportunity to refresh and present arts in an entirely new way, something they say the Queen City is ready for.

"We are looking to do something very large scale and something that will have national significance, but most of all be good for our city," Gabbard said.