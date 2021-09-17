Everything you need to know when the Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this fall!
The 28th year will kick off on Oct. 2 and will be on the weekends through Nov. 12.
The 20-acre village in Huntersville will have shopping, feasting and non-stop entertainment.
FAST FACTS:
This Festival is a full day of entertainment and pageantry as history comes alive with hundreds of costumed characters re-creating a 16th Century European Marketplace. It's a 25-acre outdoor, open-air village nestled in the forest and meadows, complete with castles, cottages, kitchens and pubs, filled with activities. You'll find music, comedy and theater, food and drink, fine hand-made arts and crafts, artisan demonstrations, games and rides.
The Festival has ample onsite parking and it is FREE courtesy of Harris Teeter. The Festival is located just north of Charlotte, NC between Concord and Huntersville on Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road equal distance between I-77 and I-85 with exits 23 and 25 on I-77 or exits 52 and 55 on I-85. Click for detailed driving directions. Click here for the detailed pickup and drop-off procedures for UBER, Lyft, and Taxis.
