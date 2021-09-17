Everything you need to know when the Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this fall

The 20-acre village in Huntersville will have shopping, feasting and non-stop entertainment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this fall!

The 28th year will kick off on Oct. 2 and will be on the weekends through Nov. 12.

FAST FACTS:

This Festival is a full day of entertainment and pageantry as history comes alive with hundreds of costumed characters re-creating a 16th Century European Marketplace. It's a 25-acre outdoor, open-air village nestled in the forest and meadows, complete with castles, cottages, kitchens and pubs, filled with activities. You'll find music, comedy and theater, food and drink, fine hand-made arts and crafts, artisan demonstrations, games and rides.

