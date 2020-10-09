Charlotte losing 3 football fields of trees daily

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is known for its precious tree canopy but that tree canopy is disappearing.
Recent studies have shown Charlotte's tree canopy is demising. From 2012-2018, Charlotte lost roughly 4% of the city's tree canopy; that's the equivalent of 3 football fields full of tees daily.
Charlotte is known as "Tree City USA," a title the city could lose.
The City of Charlotte has launched an online survey to gather feedback on the canopy.
Kim Hombs, who founded the non-profit "Trees, Bees and all of These," is fighting to add more tree canopy. She wants to stop this massive reduction in the tree coverage.
"We are being a voice and people keep asking, 'What is happening with our trees?'," Hombs says.
"We are losing acres of trees daily with no immediate end in sight," the petition explains. "We need citizen outcry to demand our city leaders to implement and enforce effective tree preservation ordinances."
So why trees?
Trees are beneficial and enhance:
- property values
- improve air and water quality
- reduce the effects of pollutants
- provide shade and beautify communities.
The main issue is citizen awareness, according to Hombs.
"They need to hear from our citizens to make the change but you have to get up and stand up," Hombs explained. "And people don't know where to do that and show that so we are being that source."