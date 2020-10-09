Charlotte losing 3 football fields of trees daily

Charlotte is slowly losing its canopy but one local organization and the city want to hear your voice!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is known for its precious tree canopy but that tree canopy is disappearing.

Recent studies have shown Charlotte's tree canopy is demising. From 2012-2018, Charlotte lost roughly 4% of the city's tree canopy; that's the equivalent of 3 football fields full of tees daily.

Charlotte is known as "Tree City USA," a title the city could lose.

The City of Charlotte has launched an online survey to gather feedback on the canopy.

Kim Hombs, who founded the non-profit "Trees, Bees and all of These," is fighting to add more tree canopy. She wants to stop this massive reduction in the tree coverage.

"We are being a voice and people keep asking, 'What is happening with our trees?'," Hombs says.

"We are losing acres of trees daily with no immediate end in sight," the petition explains. "We need citizen outcry to demand our city leaders to implement and enforce effective tree preservation ordinances."

So why trees?

Trees are beneficial and enhance:

property values

improve air and water quality

reduce the effects of pollutants

provide shade and beautify communities.

The main issue is citizen awareness, according to Hombs.