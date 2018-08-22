Millions of people are playing Fortnite, which means millions of accounts are vulnerable to hacking.

Alex, a 13-year-old from Charlotte, played the video game about four hours a day, until his account was compromised.

“Unless you're doing something besides being home, you're always on Fortnite,” he said.

It’s a way to hang out with friends from different states and even make a little extra change. Now Alex is getting missing out on all the fun.

“I’ve recovered from that hacking. The only thing I still haven't recovered from is my account, and it doesn't look like I'm getting it back any time soon.”

Alex and his mother, Danielle, emailed the company. They received this response: "Bans for any reason are not issued unless they are rightfully warranted. For this reason, your ban will not be overturned."

Alex’s mother told NBC Charlotte the situation is troublesome for her and her son.

“I just found it very frustrating as a parent. Their only response was that he is banned, his hardware is banned and they are not going to look into it anymore.”

On the contrary, the support center stated they will investigate if the gamer believes the ban is an error. But Alex doesn’t understand why his case isn’t being checked out.

“If I knew he had done something wrong, I would back up the company,” Danielle said. “It was in the national news where Fortnite accounts had been hacked. The fact that it's an actual story out there not something we are just trying to play victim over, I find that bothersome. This is a multi-billion dollar company, and they're not taking their individual customers seriously.”

NBC Charlotte reached out to Fortnite's developer, Epic Games, but did not receive a response.

