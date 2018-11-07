CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina family is dealing with a tragedy after a mother's car unexpectedly caught fire, killing her two young children.

Authorities said the woman tried to pull over on US-23 in Jackson County when she noticed the vehicle on fire, but it was too late.

According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Tristan and five-year-old Shawna died from the flames. Their mother, Kristina Frost, was taken to the hospital with second and third-degree burns to her legs.

It’s not clear at this point what exactly caused the deadly fire, but experts said fluid leaks are a common cause.

NBC Charlotte went to a local mechanic to get answers about fire risks in cars.

“It’s not uncommon to see a car on fire,” said Kevin Davis, service manager for CMD Automotive.

Davis showed NBC Charlotte one vehicle in particular with an oil leak in the shop.

“This is obviously oil leaking from the top of the engine,” said Davis. “That’s a likely fire waiting to happen.”

Davis recommended getting oil changes on time and getting your car carefully checked during the visit.

“If you've got oil leaks or power steering fluid leaks or brake fluid leaks, those fluids are flammable and they'll catch on fire,” Davis told NBC Charlotte.

Davis also said you should be especially vigilant before long road trips.

“If you're going on a four-hour road trip or a two and a half hour road trip, take it to your mechanic before you get it on the road and make sure everything is safe,” said Davis.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,000 for the family.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC