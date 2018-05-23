CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews started to work to close off several streets in uptown Tuesday as the city gets ready for Speed Street this weekend.

The three-day festival -- known for its live music, NASCAR stars and family fun events -- kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

250,000 people are expected to attend. For more information, click here.

The following street will close on Tuesday, May 22:

Parking lane on Mint Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third.

Note, northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.

The following streets will close starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23:

The northbound lanes of Mint Street will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street. The southbound curb lane remains open for duration of festival.

Tryon Street between Trade Street and Stonewall Street and one northbound and one southbound lane of the 100 North block of Tryon Street will close. Fourth Street, Third Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church and College Streets will remain open.

The parking lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and Mint Street will close.

Third Street between Church and Mint Streets close with one lane open from Poplar to Church for deck and parking lot exits. It opens again at 4:30 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.

Note, Levine Avenue of the Arts will open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to allow The Green parking deck to exit.

The following streets will close on Thursday, May 24:

At 9:30 a.m., Fourth Street between Church Street and College Street.

At 9:30 a.m., Third Street between Church Street and College Street.

At 9:30 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street (lanes open to access loading dock at Wells Fargo).

There will be two-way access on East Third Street, East and West Fourth Street and East and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 230 South Tryon deck will allow entry and exit on Church Street.

At 5 p.m., Third Street between Church and Mint Streets close. These streets will reopen at 11 p.m.

On Friday, May 25, the following streets will open and close as outlined:

At 6 a.m., Fourth Street, Third Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will open for through traffic.

At 9:30 a.m., Fourth Street between Church Street and College Street will close.

At 9:30 a.m., Third Street between Church Street and College Street will close.

At 9:30 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street (lanes open to access loading dock at Wells Fargo) will close.

Note: Fourth Street, Third Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will remain closed until Sunday, May 27 at 6 a.m. There will be two-way access on East Third Street, East and West Fourth Street and East and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 230 South Tryon deck will allow entry and exit on Church Street.

At 5 p.m., Third Street between Church and Mint Streets close. These streets will reopen at 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 26, the following streets will open and close as outlined:

At 5 p.m., Third Street between Church and Mint Streets close. These streets will reopen at 11:30 p.m. except for the lane closest to Romare Bearden Park.

On Sunday, May 27, the following streets will open and close as outlined:

At 12:01 a.m., Mint Street will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street.

By 6 a.m., Tryon Street, Third Street, Fourth Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Levine Avenue of the Arts will open.

By noon, Mint Street will open between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street as well as the final lane on Third Street between Church Street and Mint Street.

By noon, the parking lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church and Mint Streets will open.

© 2018 WCNC