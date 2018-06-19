CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a string of brazen car break-ins at SouthPark Mall.

The thieves shattered the windows to get inside. Some victims shared photos with NBC Charlotte showing the damage.

NBC Charlotte learned of three break-ins at the mall just on Monday and another break-in the night before. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said they are increasing patrols there following the string of break-ins.

For some of the victims, locking the doors didn’t stop the thieves. Jenny Bertelsen described how a quick shopping trip ended the wrong way, even though she took all the right steps to protect her belongings.

“They (the doors) were locked; there were no purses or wallets or nothing,” Bertelsen told NBC Charlotte.

Bertelsen said she was at the mall for about an hour with her daughter when they discovered the damage to their truck.

“First, she (her daughter) had a thought, ‘Why did we leave the window down?’, and realized someone had broken the entire back passenger side window, and shattered it everywhere,” Bertelsen told NBC Charlotte.

A different victim shared a photo with NBC Charlotte showing their window shattered, too.

“In fact, while he (the officer) was writing me up, they got another break-in on the other side near Maggiano’s, so it was just happening all over the place,” Bertelsen said.

The crime spree comes after NBC Charlotte reported on a dozen car break-ins within half a mile of the Cedar Flats uptown over the weekend.

“I think if people thought there were consequences, they wouldn’t do this, but there are no consequences,” one of the victims told NBC Charlotte.

In some cases, nothing was stolen. Victims at both locations, uptown and South Park, said police described a similar motive: Suspects looking for firearms. However, CMPD said it’s not known if any of the cases are connected.

