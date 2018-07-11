CHARLOTE, N.C. — Parents of Olympic High students told NBC Charlotte they weren't informed about a threat made toward the school and three teens last week.

It happened on October 29 after school hours. NBC Charlotte obtained a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report about the situation.

A 14-year-old told police a stranger threatened to do bodily harm to him and two other teens, ages 14 and 15. The suspect also threatened to bring an explosive device to Olympic High School.

We spoke with several parents waiting to pick up their kids at school on Wednesday. No one knew about the threat.

"It's unnerving," Alice Green said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told NBC Charlotte the threat was deemed not credible.

The district responded to us in a statement saying, "The social threat was shared at night during a time school was not in session. Law enforcement found the social media account to be fake, therefore no suspect was identified or arrested. The school was searched that evening and nothing found."

We asked CMPD if they determined the threat toward the school to be fake. They said, "The investigation is still ongoing."

No arrests have been made.

