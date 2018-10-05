CHAROTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was charged with seven counts of larceny Thursday evening in connection with shoplifting at Harris Teeter.

Officer Samuel Yaravitz was put on administrative leave without pay while the case is being investigated, according to Chief Kerr Putney.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards,” Chief Kerr Putney told NBC Charlotte.

Chief Putney: “We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards.” pic.twitter.com/XDh6sgQEgq — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 10, 2018

The incidents occurred between February 13 and May 9, according to CMPD, at Harris Teeter on Morrison Blvd.

Yaravitz has been a CMPD officer since June 1999.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC