CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students attended a career fair on Friday.

At Charlotte Career Discovery Day, kids explored jobs like firefighters and police officers as well as stormwater services and waste disposal. A career in garbage doesn’t stink; it’s steady work.

“We go through a recession, you need us, no matter what. We always have garbage; no one wants garbage building up in their backyard," said Ronnie who was talking to kids about his career.

Teens could use virtual reality goggles to see what being a Duke Energy lineman might be like. Very little education beyond high school is required for the job, and the company handles your training.

These jobs pay well right out of high school -- $40,000 to start, then in a few years, the salary can climb up to $75,000.

There is a 25-year gap in the trades because the push has been -- go to college; you need a degree. But there are great jobs out there that don’t require higher education and won’t saddle your student in debt.

In a previous story, we showed you that being an electrician pays well. So does HVAC, plumbing, even air traffic control. No college required and all have the earning potential of 100,000 plus.

