The Defenders learned Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) plans to voluntarily start testing 35 more schools next month for lead in water.
Earlier this month, an NBC Charlotte investigation revealed some schools had lead levels well above federal standards. According to CMS, the issues at those schools were corrected.
In the next round, school officials said they will test schools built before 1989 because that’s what the EPA recommends. School leaders said they will take action as needed.
The testing, which starts on September 24, will include 17 high schools, 15 middle schools, and three administrative sites. School leaders said they’ve hired independent experts to look at several water sources including water fountains and faucets.
The first round of testing involved 58 elementary schools. The Defenders uncovered results that showed some schools had lead levels well above the federal action level. After our investigation, CMS made those results publicly available online.
Since there is no state requirement, CMS has been voluntarily testing lead in the water. CMS said all necessary repairs, replacements or removals were made after the first round of testing.
School leaders said letters will go out to families before the second round of testing, and the results will be made available online. The process is expected to cost an estimated $237,000.
The second round of testing is expected to be completed in November. Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said student and staff safety is the top priority.
Schools to be tested next:
- Albemarle Road MS
- Alexander Graham MS
- Atrium (Education Center - CMS Main Admin Bldg)
- Bishop Spaugh
- Carmel MS
- Cochrane (iMeck Academy)
- Coulwood STEM Academy
- East Mecklenburg HS
- Eastway MS
- Garinger HS
- Harding University HS
- Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences
- Independence HS
- JT Williams Montessori
- Kennedy MS
- Leadership Academy HS
- Myers Park HS
- North Mecklenburg HS
- Northeast MS
- Northwest School of the Arts
- Olympic HS
- Performance Learning Center (Derita ES)
- Piedmont Open MS
- Providence HS
- Quail Hollow MS
- Randolph MS
- Ranson MS
- Sedgefield MS
- Smith Family Center
- South Mecklenburg HS
- Villa Heights ES
- West Charlotte HS
- West Charlotte Project LIFT Academy (Graham Center)
- West Mecklenburg HS
- Wilson STEM Academy