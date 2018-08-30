The Defenders learned Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) plans to voluntarily start testing 35 more schools next month for lead in water.

Earlier this month, an NBC Charlotte investigation revealed some schools had lead levels well above federal standards. According to CMS, the issues at those schools were corrected.

In the next round, school officials said they will test schools built before 1989 because that’s what the EPA recommends. School leaders said they will take action as needed.

The testing, which starts on September 24, will include 17 high schools, 15 middle schools, and three administrative sites. School leaders said they’ve hired independent experts to look at several water sources including water fountains and faucets.

The first round of testing involved 58 elementary schools. The Defenders uncovered results that showed some schools had lead levels well above the federal action level. After our investigation, CMS made those results publicly available online.

Since there is no state requirement, CMS has been voluntarily testing lead in the water. CMS said all necessary repairs, replacements or removals were made after the first round of testing.

School leaders said letters will go out to families before the second round of testing, and the results will be made available online. The process is expected to cost an estimated $237,000.

The second round of testing is expected to be completed in November. Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said student and staff safety is the top priority.

Schools to be tested next:

Albemarle Road MS

Alexander Graham MS

Atrium (Education Center - CMS Main Admin Bldg)

Bishop Spaugh

Carmel MS

Cochrane (iMeck Academy)

Coulwood STEM Academy

East Mecklenburg HS

Eastway MS

Garinger HS

Harding University HS

Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences

Independence HS

JT Williams Montessori

Kennedy MS

Leadership Academy HS

Myers Park HS

North Mecklenburg HS

Northeast MS

Northwest School of the Arts

Olympic HS

Performance Learning Center (Derita ES)

Piedmont Open MS

Providence HS

Quail Hollow MS

Randolph MS

Ranson MS

Sedgefield MS

Smith Family Center

South Mecklenburg HS

Villa Heights ES

West Charlotte HS

West Charlotte Project LIFT Academy (Graham Center)

West Mecklenburg HS

Wilson STEM Academy

