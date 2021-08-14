Back-to-school vaccine event aimed at protecting kids against COVID-19

Health officials came stocked with all of the required and recommended immunizations for going back to school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS students go back to school in less than two weeks.

To make sure kids are ready to go back safely, Mecklenburg County held two immunization events to not only provide the COVID-19 vaccine, but other vaccines kids may have missed over the pandemic.

"We all need to recognize we all have a part to play and all need to do what we can” Mecklenburg County Medical Director Meg Sullivan said.

Sullivan says she showed up to the back-to-school immunization vaccine event at the health department Saturday.

"If parents have questions about any of the vaccines we really encourage them to ask, that’s why I’m here today that’s why the staff is here today," Sullivan explained.

At the County’s two vaccine event locations, health officials came stocked with all of the required and recommended immunizations for going back to school, hoping to catch kids up.

"We know that children didn’t seek as much medical care over the last 18 months during the pandemic so we definitely know that children are behind," said Sullivan

Of course, they also carried the COVID-19 vaccine, which Sullivan said is more critical now as covid cases are headed in the wrong direction.

"I think there’s a level of concern in this community especially among health officials above everyone, we have too much virus in our community," Sullivan said.

Wesley Griffin said he and his kids got vaccinated to help them return to normalcy.

"We saw what happened with virtual learning and we want to get them back on campus and in person as soon as possible," explained Griffin.

State Representative Becky Carney says she was happy to see the turnout.

"To have people engaged today is a sign that our community takes care of each other," Carney said.

Sullivan says they do plan to have more similar events over the next few weeks.

