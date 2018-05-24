STANLEY, N.C. -- Gaston County continues to show support for a family following Sunday's restaurant rampage that left two people dead and three others injured.

Bessemer City Police said Roger Self purposely drove through the crowded Surf and Turf Lodge, killing his daughter Katelyn Self and daughter-in-law Amanda Self.

On Thursday, the community gathered at Harper Park in Stanley to show their support for Amanda Self's 8-year-old son and his sister.

Self's son plays youth baseball and his coach, Chad Brown, said they wanted to return some normalcy to the children's lives.

"Be as respectful as we can but also enjoy a little baseball but loving on a little eight-year-old young man and his sister," Brown said.

Brown, who's also a Gaston County commissioner, added Self's son made the all-star team on Wednesday

