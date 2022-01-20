Have you seen Bun-Bun? | Town of Boone searching for little girl's beloved stuffed animal

The family has searched and called everywhere they visited on Saturday, Jan. 15, but have had no luck in finding Bun-Bun.

BOONE, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl is asking for help in locating her beloved stuffed animal, Bun-Bun, who was last seen in Boone.

On Jan. 15, the little girl lost Bun-Bun while visiting the area. Bun-Bun was with her and her family in the downtown Boone area and at the Boone Mall on Saturday evening just before the winter storm hit the area.

Once she and her parents realized Bun-Bun was missing, they instantly began to retrace their steps. They searched and called everywhere they had visited that day but had no luck in finding Bun-Bun.

Now with help from the Boone Police Department, her parents are hoping Bun-Bun and their daughter will be reunited.

UPDATE: Bun-Bun was last seen by a few folks, sitting on the bench outside of Mast General Store on that Saturday... Posted by Town of Boone Police Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Bun-Bun, who has been with the little girl for more than six years, was gifted to her at birth from her now-late great-grandmother and is the best confidant a 6-year-old could ask for.