Charlotte councilman announces proposal to defund chemical agents in CMPD 2021 budget

On Friday, Charlotte city councilman Braxton Winston announced plans to defund chemical agents in next year’s budget.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a major proposal to end the use of chemical agents in Charlotte.

It comes only days after a viral video sparked outrage, appearing to show protesters trapped by tear gas in Uptown. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

On Friday, Charlotte city councilman Braxton Winston announced plans to defund chemical agents in next year’s budget. WCNC Charlotte is also hearing from the man who recorded the viral video for the first time.



Councilman Winston says he’s been working on this plan for years but said the viral video of tear gas shows why it needs to change now.

“What we saw on Tuesday was deplorable, and it showed the immediate need for change,” Councilman Winston said.

The video appeared to show protesters surrounded by tear gas, as they marched the streets of Uptown. Justin LaFrancois is with Queen City Nerve, an alternative newspaper. He’s the one that caught it all on camera.

“It’s suffocating, you feel like you're going to die, it's like you're swallowing bleach,” said LaFrancois. “What happened was essentially inhumane, unethical, treatment of protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney apologized shortly after the incident. However, in general, Chief Putney says officers are authorized to use tear gas when they’re targeted with violence. He’s now calling for the courts to approve the release of body camera video from the incident.

“There are a lot of other angles and videos and perspectives you need to see,” Chief Putney said.

Councilman Winston says his plan would impact future purchases of chemical agents, but not the existing stockpile. However, he says he also plans to propose the creation of an oversight committee, council members and the city manager, to scrutinize police funding and policy.

“Chemical agents should not be used on human beings by other human beings,” said Councilman Winston.