Community, nation reacts to Austin-East school shooting

As news of the shooting broke, the state and nation offered their thoughts and prayers to this East Knoxville community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one male is dead and an officer is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds after an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is involved, and KPD has detained one person in the investigation.

As news of the shooting broke, the state and nation offered their thoughts and prayers to this East Knoxville community.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, Governor Bill Lee spoke about it during a briefing on education, asking for people to pray for those who were affected.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement:

“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with every member of the school community in Knoxville who is dealing with the immediate impacts of the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to provide support. It is time to wrap arms around the affected students, educators, school staff, their families, and the entire community, to support them through this horrific tragedy.”

Knoxville State Representative Sam McKenzie (D-District 15), who is a graduate of Austin-East and represents the district where the school is located, released a statement:

“I am at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community. Austin-East High School is my alma mater and my heart goes out to the students, faculty and staff that were present for the senseless shooting today. I do not have the necessary words to convey my thoughts about the spiraling violent acts conducted by members of my community on members of my community. I am asking everyone that knows and loves East Knoxville to pray and contemplate the lives we have lost. I am also asking that we reclaim the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood! This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the Austin East community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued a statement:

“I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty.”

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a statement he is "as troubled and frustrated about this as everyone else."

"I want to thank the officer for risking his life to protect everyone in the school and encourage everyone to remember how hard these last few months have been on our Austin-East families," he said. "I also want to reiterate that my office is committed to working with the city, KPD, KCSO and KCS to find solutions to these tragic situations."

It's been a tragic day at @AustinEastHS. Our prayers are with the victims, students, and staff. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 12, 2021

The shootings today at Austin-East are heartbreaking. We pray for peace and an end to the violence in what should be the safest places in our community - the schools. — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) April 12, 2021

Praying for the entire Austin-East High School family tonight. AE and East Knoxville are heavy on all our hearts today. — UT System President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) April 12, 2021

We need to pray for healing in our community and for the officer who was shot today and those affected by this senseless violence. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 12, 2021

No words can express my sadness regarding another senseless shooting @AustinEastHS this afternoon and another student who has been killed. Thanks to all of the @Knoxville_PD and @KnoxvilleFire and the staff who helped control the situation and keep other students safe. pic.twitter.com/YNbhfijD7E — Becky Duncan Massey (@MasseyForSenate) April 12, 2021

Our prayers are with our LEO family @Knoxville_PD especially the officer shot in the line of duty this afternoon. We wish him a full & speedy recovery! Additionally, we are praying for the entire Austin East Community this evening.

-Tom Spangler, Sheriff — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) April 12, 2021

There was a horrific school shooting today at Austin East Magnet High in Knoxville, Tennessee. Multiple shot.



Tennessee governor tweeted the below tweet 4 days ago. https://t.co/zP20ZTNh56 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 12, 2021

After hearing about the shooting, my heart goes out to Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My staff & I continue to monitor the situation, & will provide any assistance necessary. As parents, Chrissy & I are praying for the students, families, & the officer injured. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) April 12, 2021

Children go to school to live better

NOT

to die faster￼.#austineastSchool￼ — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) April 12, 2021

Praying for our community!! https://t.co/ZKTfuokeXu — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) April 12, 2021

Our thoughts are with the Austin-East High School community in Knoxville and all of those affected by today's tragic events. — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) April 12, 2021

Oh no I just heard there was a shooting at Austin East in Knoxville, TN. AGH! Devastating news sending support to anyone affected by this awful tragedy. Shocked and horrified to hear there was a shooting in my hometown. Sending prayers of healing to #Knoxville #austineast 🥺😢💔 — Didi Benami (@Didibenami) April 12, 2021

Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has issued this statement: