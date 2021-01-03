Down syndrome annual Charlotte event goes virtual this year

COVID-19 affects people around the world. So does Down syndrome. That's why COVID-19 won't stop the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte from celebrating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An annual Charlotte event to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day won't be happening in person this year, instead it will be virtual.

"I have loved being a part of 3-2-1 Dash For Down Syndrome for the past few years and I'm so sad we can't be together in person. But guess what? We are still going to do it," said WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French. "I am still going to be your emcee. We are going to do this for the entire month of March."

There are three different ways people can participate:

Virtual 5K - Run 3.1 miles anywhere you like during the month of March 2021. Submit your time on our official Virtual Race Results page. Run a little extra to hit 3.21 miles! All Virtual 5K registrants can participate in the 321 Mile Team Challenge.

32.1 Mile Month - Run/Walk a total of 32.1 miles in the month of March! Submit your mileage on our official Results page. You can submit as many runs/walks as you like to reach your goal. All 32.1 Mile registrants can participate in the 321 Mile Team Challenge.

321 Mile Team Challenge - Grab your family and friends and work together to collect 321 miles over the month of March. Each team member will log their own miles as many times as they like to contribute to the team goal of 321! ALL registered participants are automatically registered for the 321 Mile Team Challenge. If you want to participate, just choose a category and complete your registration!

Registration opens March 1 and runs through the end of the month.