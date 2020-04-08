Feed the Frontlines effort brings lunches to Charlotte-area first responders

"They're raising money to take care of their own and we just wanted to be a part of it. We just wanted to do something to give back."

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of sub sandwiches, bags of chips, and cookies made their way inside MEDIC headquarters Tuesday thanks to the Feed the Frontlines effort.

DKD Wealth Strategies along with AT&T FirstNet, and Republic National Distributing Company made the Firehouse sub lunch a success.

"They're raising money to take care of their own and we just wanted to be a part of it," said Mike Kavanagh with DKD Wealth Strategies. "We just wanted to do something to give back."

The meal was appreciated by all, according to Lois Barrera with MEDIC.

"Every day they come to work and they put themselves and their families at risk," Barrera said. "As the number of COVID cases has increased in Mecklenburg County that statement could not be more true. Some may see it as a small gesture, it's really a significant act of kindness. It's something to help boost morale."

As COVID-19 cases are rising in Mecklenburg County, so is the risk to all first responders.

For July 10-19, the 911 Communications Center categorized 440 calls as potentially COVID-19 related, a 33% increase from the week before

As of July 20, 15 employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

From July 10-19, 24 employees into full or short-term quarantine status. This number fluctuates daily.