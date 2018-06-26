CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Funeral plans have been set for a Providence Day School student who was killed in a crash in Argentina.

The student, Deven Sawyer, died over the weekend from injuries related to a crash that happened in Buenos Aires earlier in June.

Sawyer's funeral service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church on Oxford Place on Tuesday, July 3. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service.

According to his obituary, Sawyer was 17 years old and attended Providence Day School from kindergarten through 11th grade.

A Deven Sawyer Memorial Fund was launched as a way to celebrate and honor the teen's life, according to Providence Day. You can click here for more information.

