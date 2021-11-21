Girl Scout birthday bags bring smiles to SC families in need

A local Girl Scout troop's birthday donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank are bringing tears of joy to families in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bea Linder, 6, knows a thing or two about celebrations.

"I just had my birthday a few days ago," Linder said.

There's a few things you need for the party, she said, like, "cake mix and frosting and candles.”

Not everyone is fortunate to have those items to celebrate.

So, to bring smiles to others on their birthdays, Linder and friends from her Girl Scout troop in Irmo made celebration bags for families in need.

Abby Stone, 8, is also in Troop 3464.

"I felt happy to help," Stone said. "We gathered up some cake supplies… so when it’s their birthday they can have something to celebrate with.”

They're not the only troop to do it, as others find ways to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Girl Scouts through acts of service.

The donations were an emotional gift for families who receive them at Harvest Hope Food Bank.

“Usually, they just start crying, and then we start crying," Harvest Hope spokesperson Taylor Davids said. "It’s so sweet to be able to give that to someone. It seems so minimal to us who are used to having birthdays, but for people, I mean this is a luxury for them."

Linder and Stone said they're just happy to help.

“If I hadn’t had anything, I would be crying sad tears," Stone said. "But since we did that for them, they would probably be crying happy tears; so, I feel good that we gave them to them so they can have a good birthday.”

"I think they will like it and they will smile and have a great birthday," Linder said.