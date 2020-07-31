Help us Clear the Shelters

The annual pet adoption drive aims to find homes for animals who need a forever family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time for us to Clear the Shelters.

This year, Clear the Shelters will be a month-long campaign, finding homes for animals across the Charlotte area who need a forever family.

WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with shelters in our area and other NBC stations across the country are participating in the annual pet adoption drive.

The map below highlights the participating shelters.