Join WCNC Charlotte and Pride Magazine for annual Pride Awards

Join WCNC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire for this year’s awards show on Saturday, February 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has partnered with Pride Magazine for the annual Pride Awards and the theme is bridging the racial wealth gap.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s awards show will be a virtual evening affair during Black History Month on Saturday, February 20.

Host WCNC Charlotte Fred Shropshire will help celebrate the achievements of the African-American community and to raise funds for worthy causes.

The Pride Awards will also include a debate, based on the following claim: “Blaming systemic racism for the racial wealth gap in America causes the Black community to avoid taking control of building generational wealth.”

Dr. Shante’ Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Black Pearl Global and Jamall Kinard, Racial Equity Trainer and Executive Director of Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance have agreed to compete in the debate.

The prestigious Pride Award will be presented to Shaun Corbett for his business acumen, entrepreneurial achievements and motivation to build generational wealth for his family and others.