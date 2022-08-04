Kannapolis nonprofit helping those in need thanks to community donations

Volunteers spent the day unboxing and sorting hundreds of items purchased for the nonprofit from their Amazon Wish List.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The community rallied around a Kannapolis nonprofit by gifting hundreds of items from their Amazon Wish List.

The mission of 1CAN is to help those in the Kannapolis and Concord area who need it most by filling seven area Blessing Boxes with food and personal hygiene items. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.

To fill those boxes, the nonprofit relies on donations. WCNC Charlotte shared the story of 1CAN and asked for help keeping the boxes stocked.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, the Parham Family Fund and Steel Skin Realty donated $5,000 to 1CAN to help the nonprofit keep the Blessing Boxes stocked with essentials.

In addition, 1CAN director Sheryl Kluge said hundreds of items were purchased by members of the community from their Amazon Wish list. From feminin hygeine products to toothbrushes, these items will go a long way in helping those who need it most.

In total, 1CAN received more than $7,200 in donations. On top of that, Kluge said more people have reached out to ask about how they can volunteer. Others reached out to learn more about making personal hygiene kits. And the nonprofit also hopes to open an eighth Blessing Box in the community.

"These are directly from your wonderful campaign," Kluge wrote in an email to WCNC Charlotte. "Thank you."

