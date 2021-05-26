Here are three reasons why there's a nationwide lifeguard shortage

In Mecklenburg County, only 86 of 247 lifeguard positions are filled.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The American Lifeguard Association trains lifeguards for more than 300,000 pools across the country. But those pools are seeing fewer lifeguards going into summer 2021.

The ALA says there was already a shortage before the pandemic and now it's so much worse. Mecklenburg County says nationally, this has been a problem for about a decade, and is affecting the operations for two seasonal outdoor pools and a local beach.

There are a handful of reasons it's blaming the shortage on. Three key reasons follow:

The pandemic ended up canceling a lot of training and certification programs, so they're backlogged Travel restrictions have limited the number of seasonal college and foreign exchange students A lot of teenagers aren't taking the "traditional" summer jobs like they used to

Now, those teens and seasonal students are more likely to look for internships instead of spending time at pools and summer camps.

Some places looking to hire lifeguards are trying to offer incentives for people to sign up. Mecklenburg County is raising its minimum wage for lifeguards to $15 an hour and also offering $500 signing bonuses to help fill out its own shortage; as of Wednesday, there are only 86 positions filled out of 247.

Cordelia Pool and Ramsey Creek Park Beach will not open on Memorial Day weekend because of the shortage. Additionally, the other pool affected is the Double Oaks pool at the Family Aquatic Center in Charlotte. Starting Saturday, June 5, Double Oaks will be open Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., while the Cordelia pool will hold similar hours on Sundays and Tuesdays. Double Oaks will operate from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. from Saturday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 1, before the changes on June 5 take place.

Changes aren't just limited to outdoor pools either. The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Charlotte, which is an indoor pool, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Memorial Day, but sees the following hours starting May 29: