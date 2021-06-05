99-year-old man honored as the oldest member of fraternity

James Clyde Watkins has a long list of firsts in his life.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One area man was honored as he reached yet another milestone.

He was the first-ever African American elected to the Rockingham City Council and the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

Before then the 99-year-old Watkins also served as the first-ever principal of the county's first integrated school.

On early Saturday, June 5 Watkins received another honor as he was honored by his college fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, as its oldest living member.

Watkins pledged at Shaw College more than 86 years ago and said its an honor he will cherish forever.

