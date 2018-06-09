CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than a dozen Marines came together Thursday to help with a special mission.

They teamed up with the local nonprofit Purple Heart Homes to build a house for a Marine veteran who was injured in the line of duty.

“She’s a worthy candidate,” said Rob Harrell with Purple Heart Homes. "Over the past 10 years, the organization has helped more than 400 veterans in various ways."

"They’ve built houses, wheelchair ramps and even done landscaping," Harrell added. "The goal is to provide housing solutions for disabled veterans."

It's hard work and heavy lifting but in the end, it’s all about helping someone who sacrificed for our country.

Homes truly built for heroes.

