CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The way social distancing has halted the economy is having a domino effect in our community. At a time when more people need help, there's less help to go around. Nonprofit organizations are having to help more people, with fewer resources.

The kitchen at Charlotte Rescue Mission is usually packed with volunteers.

"There were several hundred volunteers that come through

the rescue mission every single week," said Tony Marciano, President of Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Now, Marciano says they have none.

"They're not allowed, we have shut down our volunteer program," Marciano said.

Marciano says not only are no volunteers allowed in, the 250 men and women they serve aren't allowed to go out. He says everyone has had to

become self-sufficient.

"The pressure falls on us as staff and the residents stepping up to the plate," Marciano said.

That’s only become harder to do because the coronavirus is impacting millions of people across the country - so their donations are down too.

"We are down $200,000 from where we were last year at this time,” Marciano said.

"The need is immediate,” said Andrea Smith with Thompson Child and Family Focus.

Smith says it's an overwhelming need.

“Every nonprofit has so many things that are going on, everybody's overloaded," Smith said.

Smith says not only do donations help the families and children in their program but a loftier goal they've added to help homeless families during this pandemic.

"We have a building that we can stand up and shelter homeless families temporarily," Smith said.

The building is the Williamson Cottage on their facility. Smith says it could house four to six families, and they need $75,000 to do it.

"Funding to get the furnishings in, food in, [and] a rotation of staff in," Smith said.

Still, Smith and Marciano say they believe the people of Charlotte are giving and will help each other through this.

"There's a heart in this community that cares for its most fragile neighbors,” Marciano said.

“Folks may feel, ‘Oh my gosh, I still have a job, I'm going to help somebody else as well,” Smith said.

Marciano and Smith both say they are encouraged by how people have stepped up to help each other through this incredibly difficult time. If you are considering donating to a nonprofit, they say there's no amount too small

to help.

To donate to Charlotte Rescue mission, click here.

To donate to Charlotte Rescue mission, click here. To donate to Thompson Child and Family Focus, click here.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

On the front lines: How Mecklenburg County's Medic is handling COVID-19

SC Governor orders public access to all beaches closed

These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

'It's been pretty remarkable' | Charlotte high school students coming together to help healthcare workers