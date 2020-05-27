'It gives you hope' | NC 6th grader delivers care packages to long term care facilities

Ava Danil included encouraging notes and convinced companies to donate items. The 12-year-old got a bigger response than she expected.

WAXHAW, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of nursing home residents isolated. It’s inspired a community movement to make residents smile.

A Charlotte-area 6th grader got involved, delivering care packages to seniors with all kinds of goodies inside and some much-needed words of love and encouragement.

With a trunk full of care packages, Ava Danil made plenty of new friends at White Oak at Waxhaw.

“It said on the flyer thing they either have no family or family isn't visiting and so then it kind of made me feel sad for them because I have a family,” says Ava Danil.

She was assigned a passion project for school. Her mom saw a post on Facebook, encouraging people to "adopt a grandparent,” and knew it was a perfect fit.

“I’m a nurse and so being in health care, I know that that population really can use encouragement right now,” Leigh Danil said.

Ava included encouraging notes and convinced companies to donate items. The 12-year-old got a bigger response than she expected.

“It gives you hope," she said. "Because the way that things are now, you don't really have much of that."

She was able to put together 10 big care packages.

But everyone living at White Oak received a care package, thanks to Jayme Lassiter. Her mom is a resident there. When she saw how sad she was in isolation, she knew she had to do something. The Danils saw her post on social media.

The donations have taken off, people from all over the country have donated care packages and now Lassiter is working with other long term care facilities.

“There are so many good people out there that want to do good and want to share love and great experiences with people," says Lassiter.

Nursing homes have restrictions in place in all 3 phases of Governor Cooper’s plan to reopen the state. He hasn’t given any more guidance on when residents will be able to have visitors.

Anyone looking to donate or get involved can contact Jayme Lassiter at Lassiterjayme@gmail.com