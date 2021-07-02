Scouts collect much needed food donations for Scouting For Food

The goal for Scouting For Food was to collect as many donations as possible throughout Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in the community through the Scouting For Food drive and Scouts collected thousands of donations Saturday throughout eight area counties.

WCNC Charlotte anchor Ben Thompson volunteered at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill. The church was a drop off location for Scouts that collected donations from front porches in the area. All food donated in Union County will benefit various food pantries

“Every little bit helps. Whether it’s just one can of soup or in the entire brown paper bag is full,” said Carolyn Minnich.

Donating my bag of non-perishable food to Scouting for Food. You can too! Visit https://t.co/Mt98XxFxGv for ways you can help. The need has never been greater. #WCNCCharlotte #wakeupclt #scoutingforfood pic.twitter.com/HCs9Sj3YA5 — Ben Thompson (@Bentnews) February 6, 2021

WCNC Charlotte anchor Carolyn Bruck volunteered at Huntersville United Methodist Church, which was a collection site for Scouts.

Look at this! The generosity of the Carolinas on display this morning at #ScoutingForFood Go to https://t.co/6aGzVVv7ph to find out how you can help to make sure none of your neighbors go hungry #WakeupCLT #WCNCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/CEiLE1cIJu — Carolyn Bruck (@CarolynBruckTV) February 6, 2021

In Mecklenburg County, all donations benefit Loaves & Fishes.

“It’s so wonderful to see the outpouring of support from the community,” said Phil DeWilliam of Loaves & Fishes.

Scouting for Food is Loaves & Fishes’ single largest food drive of the year.

“This food will help us feed families through the spring and summer,” said Shoon Ledyard of Loaves & Fishes. “COVID has caused us to need to feed almost twice as many people every week.”

Scouts collected donations in the following areas: Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly.

Nathaniel Kenny of Troop 65 says it felt good to do his part.

“It makes me feel like a better person and it helps me get out there and help my community,” he said.

WCNC Charlotte’s Larry Sprinkle volunteered at the Arboretum Shopping Center and many people saw the television coverage in the morning newscast and stopped by to drop off a donation.

“I believe that I’ve been blessed so much that I can be a blessing to someone else,” one donor said.

This year more than ever Scouting For Food needs your donation. One in five children in the area live in poverty. #scoutingforfood #WakeupCLT #wcnccharlotte pic.twitter.com/2nqXAxjiiG — Amy Lehtonen (@webamy) February 6, 2021

Paul was watching WCNC Charlotte at home and drove to the Harris Teeter to fill a grocery cart full of donations. The donation location were all contactless and people were asked to stay in their car with a mask on as Scouts collected the donation. At the Arboretum location alone, the goal was the fill two tractor trailers.

Tina Postel the Director of Loaves & Fishes just from looking at the donations that poured in she says the day was a success.

“This will mean that so many people, so many families, will be able to break bread together around a table and not have to worry about sending their kids to bed hungry,” Postel said.

Thanks to this @WCNC viewer who saw us on TV this morning and wanted to help!! And we appreciate the hard work of #Scout @ChrisCFabiano for helping with all the donations! You can still give! Just text Scout4Food to 44321! It’s that easy! pic.twitter.com/0AC43zqrJB — Sarah French (@SarahSFrench) February 6, 2021

Financial donations were also accepted for Loaves & Fishes. On Saturday alone nearly $25,000 was collected and that total does not include a $7,000 donation from WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation.