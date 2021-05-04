City of Charlotte hosting virtual job fair for youth ages 16 to 24 on May 5

The City of Charlotte's Youth Programs will also host a job coaching session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte will be hosting a virtual job fair event Wednesday, May 5 starting at 5 p.m. for youth ages 16 to 24 who are seeking job opportunities.

Youth will have a chance to meet employers and hear about jobs that are available. Along with the virtual job fair, the City of Charlotte's Youth Programs will also host a job coaching session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you know a youth who may be interested? Click here to register.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts