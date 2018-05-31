CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews were dispatched to Skydive Carolina following a call of a "hard landing" Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The coroner was called to the scene, and a 69-year-old was pronounced dead.

NBC Charlotte was told the professional skydiver, who had more than 15,000 skydives under the belt, had a malfunction with the parachute. According to our crew on the scene, the airport and Skydive Carolina were still open and operating as of 5:30 p.m.

The accident happened during the facility's annual CarolinaFest which started on Tuesday and runs through Sunday. NBC Charlotte also learned someone died two years ago at the same event.

