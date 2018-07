ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — More than two dozen crews responded to a business fire in Rowan County Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at Westside General Store on Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.

Multiple fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and police units were working to control the flames.​

There was no word on injuries or a cause.

