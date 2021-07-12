1 dead, 2 injured following a shooting in north Charlotte

CMPD said one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting that happened early this morning in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a shooting in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight along Swank Place in the North Division.

According to police, an adult man was found dead inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. In addition, as responding officers were arriving a description of another vehicle that was involved was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said their officers engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers were able to detain both people quickly and without further incident.

One of the subjects was also found to have several gunshot wounds, police said. Medic responded and transported both individuals to Atrium Main with one person having life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Washington is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

