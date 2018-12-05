CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in east Charlotte left one man dead and another hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call on Perth Court a little after 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers located two men with apparent gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to CMC Main with minor injuries. A third person on the scene was not injured, CMPD said.

According to CMPD, the three victims were inside a vehicle when the suspects opened fire at them. As the vehicle was being shot at, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a porch.

CMPD later received information that the suspects may be near Lanecrest Drive in east Charlotte and officers began forming a perimeter around the area. Members of the SWAT team also reported to the scene.

The suspects were eventually located and after a brief standoff, they surrendered and were taken into custody, CMPD said.

Officials have not released the suspects' identities. Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

