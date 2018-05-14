CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was shot in north Charlotte Monday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of West Sugar Creek Road just before 6:30 a.m.

CMPD investigating after one person was found shot in the 2600 block of W Sugar Creek Rd. pic.twitter.com/COOs5JnPxj — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) May 14, 2018

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC