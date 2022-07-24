Police: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte

Medic took the victim to the hospital where they died shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot along Queen City Drive near Billy Graham Parkway just before 1:30 a.m.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. Medic took the victim to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where they died shortly after 2 a.m.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Check back here as this story develops and on our news app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.