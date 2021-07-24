Authorities searching for a suspect after a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Monroe

The child was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a shooter after a 12-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m. officials with the police department arrived at Icemorlee Dr. in reference to a 12-year-old being shot. Once on the scene, officers located a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the child was sitting with friends on a picnic table when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle began to shoot in the directions of the victim before speeding away.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

The investigation is active. Police ask anyone with any potential information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.

