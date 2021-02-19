Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrests thirteen on prostitution charges

The Sheriff's Office says the cases are ongoing and additional charges are possible.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — As a result of an operation that targeted people involved in prostitution and human trafficking occurring in and around Alamance County, 13 people were arrested.

According to deputies, the people were arrested for crimes related to solicitation of prostitution and possession of illegal narcotics.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says the cases are ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Individuals arrested on Feb. 17:

