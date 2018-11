CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was found with a taser at a school in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 12:40 p.m. at Eastway Middle School on Norland Road when staff notified the school resource officer.

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. No one was hurt or threatened.

