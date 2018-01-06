The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force agents, investigators, and deputies began arresting 26 people on 45 drug distribution warrants Thursday for undercover transactions that occurred during February, March, April, and May of this year.

According to deputies, the transactions occurred primarily on the east and west sides of Lancaster, but several sales were made in the Kershaw area.

The drugs sold include suspected heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride, marijuana, and the prescription drug Gabapentin.

Ten warrants allege the transactions happened in the proximity of parks including Springdale Park on South Plantation Road, Stafford Belk Park on East Brooklyn Avenue, Preston Blackmon Park on Conner Street, the Wylie Street pool and tennis courts, and a park in Kershaw.

Eighteen of the 26 subjects were arrested Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Officers continue to search for the following eight people:

Kedrick Lashawn Seegars

Justin Lee

Aaron Mastafis Harris

Corey Demario Carruthers

Trenton Bradley Catoe

Hykeim Malik Williams

J. C. Hall

Christina Lee Robertson

