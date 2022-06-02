2 people dead following shooting in Kannapolis, police say

Police believe this was not a random act.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning near downtown Kannapolis, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., police responded at home on James Street for a homicide investigation.

Officers said two people were found fatally shot at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified, officers said.

If you have information about this incident or any others, you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

