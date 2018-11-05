HICKORY, N.C. – Nearly two dozen people were indicted in a drug trafficking bust in Catawba County this week.

According to Hickory Police, multiple law enforcement agencies from across the area, as well as federal agents from the FBI and ATF, launched a six-month investigation in 2017 into a drug trafficking ring allegedly led by three men. The suspects, Naeem Ali Mungro of Newton, Gevon Marquise King of Hickory, and Jaron Monte Cornwell of Hickory, were linked with several associates whom distributed large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine across western North Carolina.

Naeem Ali Mungro

Hickory Police Department

Gevon Marquise King

Hickory Police Department

The investigation resulted in the indictment of 22 people in Catawba County for their involvement in the conspiracy on May 7. During the investigation, detectives seized over two pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine, eight firearms (seven handguns and an assault rifle), and approximately $36,000 in cash.

Hickory Police said the investigated stemmed from numerous citizen complaints of suspected drug sales and a number of the suspects are validated gang members.

The following individuals were arrested between May 9 and May 11 following the investigation:

Naeem Ali Mungro, 35, of Newton: One count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Jaron Monte Cornwell, 30, of Hickory: One count each of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Shamaine Antwon Edwards, 36, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

John Markel Gaither, 24, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Dershae Mylantus Blackburn, 28, of Lincolnton: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Terrance Keon Geter, 33, of Greensboro: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Tyrone Javelle Bowens, 47, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Gevon Marquise King, 34, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Robert Jason Jenkins, 30, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Eddie Carlos Linder, 37, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Rahshawn Jarday Williams, 27, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Jasean Cantrell Abernathy, 23, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Karl Brantley Rinehardt, 40, of Conover: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Damian Dion Liles, 39, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Devonta Marquise Beatty, 27, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Lavonne Lee White, 36, of Newton: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Steven Antwan Good, 35, of Hickory: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Christo George Helton, 60, of Hickory: Obstruction of justice.

William Bernard Mitchell, 49, of Gastonia: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Nathaniel Thomas Hatcher, 43, of Jacksonville, FL: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

PHOTOS: 22 indicted in Catawba County drug bust Jasean Cantrell Abernathy 01 / 19 Jasean Cantrell Abernathy 01 / 19

© 2018 WCNC