YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three bodies were found at a home in Clover, South Carolina Wednesday, the York County Sheriff's office told NBC Charlotte.

A section of Griggs Road between Highway 55 and Courtland Dr. in York County was closed while authorities investigated.

Officials were called to the home to perform a welfare check on an individual. When they arrived, they found three individuals deceased on the property.

The individuals have been identified as one man and two women. Deputies say it's possible this case is a double-murder suicide, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Officials told NBC Charlotte this was the second welfare check at the home this month.

The investigation is on-going. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

