UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are searching for four men in connection with a homicide in Union County Saturday night.

Monroe Police responded to a call in the 600 block of First Street in Monroe. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jarellia Montgomery with an apparent gunshot wound. Montgomery was later pronounced dead, Monroe Police said.

Following investigations, police said the deadly shooting may have stemmed from an argument outside a business. Police identified 23-year-old Demaurea Grant as the person of interest in connection with the shooting death of Montgomery.

Monroe Police added that three other men are also wanted for questioning. The four men were last seen in what appears to be a gold 1999 Buick Regal.

Police said the men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to call 704-282-5769.

