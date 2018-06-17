The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in west Charlotte on Father's Day.

The shooting happened at around 2:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

According to police, the shooting left four people injured. One has life-threatening injuries. Three of the victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center. A short time later the fourth victim was dropped off at Novant Main with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers mobile app, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC